GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was found dead after a shooting in Glendale Friday morning, police said.

Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 11, Glendale police responded to a shooting call near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Once officers arrived, a man was found outside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Other people inside the house were not harmed. Authorities said the shooter was reported leaving the area in a vehicle and was known to the man who died.

Detectives are continuing the investigation. The identity of the man has not yet been released.