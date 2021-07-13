Man crashes car while driving the wrong way on Loop 303

The police were going after the man at the time of the crash, officials said.

SUN CITY, Ariz. — A 78-year-old man was involved in a car crash after he drove the wrong way on Loop 303 Monday night.

The man was being pursued by Peoria Police when he drove a Nissan Sentra north on the southbound lanes of Loop 303 at milepost 126 near Sun City, police said.

Officials said a driver in a Tesla tried to swerve to avoid the collision but was still hit head-on by the man in the Nissan. One of the cars came to a stop in the median and the other in a different lane, according to authorities.

Authorities said the man driving the Nissan has dementia and was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of both men were not immediately released. We will update this story if more information becomes available.

