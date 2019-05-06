Emergency crews responded to the Salt River Recreation Area after a man flying in the area crashed.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the man was flying a jetpack-type device and said he was alert and conscious when emergency crews arrived.

Pictures from Sky 12 showed what looks to be a large damaged fan used in paragliding being loaded in the back of a truck.

Sky 12

Sky 12

As Sky 12 arrived, an ambulance was seen leaving the scene. The man was transported with non-life threatening injuries, MCSO says. MCSO is investigating the incident.