PHOENIX — The man at the center of that viral encounter with Phoenix police officers was arrested Thursday morning for driving on a suspended license.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Dravon Ames was stopped on I-17 near McDowell Road for speeding. DPS said Ames was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Ames was issued three traffic citations for speeding, seat belt, and child restraint violations. He also received a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license.

DPS said Ames was booked into jail on one count of driving with a suspended license.

A violent encounter with Phoenix police officers after a shoplifting incident in May put Ames and his family in the national spotlight. The family has since filed a $10 million claim against the city.

Ames was awaiting trial on charges of assaulting two Tempe police officers when that encounter with Phoenix police officers happened.

