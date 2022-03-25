x
Man catches fire after motorcycle bursts into flames after crash on I-10

The man was transported with burns to an estimated 50-75% of his body, according to Phoenix firefighters.

PHOENIX — A man driving a motorcycle was transported to the hospital after colliding with a box truck and catching on fire. 

The crash occurred on Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-10 at University Drive and 32nd Street, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

Following the collision, the driver and his bike caught on fire until motorists stopped to assist, DPS said. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

He was responsive when Phoenix Fire Department responded but is estimated to have burned up to 50-75% of his body, officials said. 

DPS is investigating the crash. 

Up to Speed

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

