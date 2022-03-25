Man catches fire after motorcycle bursts into flames after crash on I-10

PHOENIX — A man driving a motorcycle was transported to the hospital after colliding with a box truck and catching on fire.
The crash occurred on Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-10 at University Drive and 32nd Street, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Following the collision, the driver and his bike caught on fire until motorists stopped to assist, DPS said. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
He was responsive when Phoenix Fire Department responded but is estimated to have burned up to 50-75% of his body, officials said.
DPS is investigating the crash.
