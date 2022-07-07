Man burned during fire at Buckeye Chipotle restaurant

A 23-year-old man sustained burns on 60% of his body during the fire, officials said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man is recovering from severe burns after a fire broke out at a Chipotle restaurant in Buckeye Thursday.

Around 5 a.m., City of Buckeye fire crews were called to the restaurant near Yuma and Watson roads for a report of a working fire.

The first units on scene reportedly found a 23-year-old man outside the restaurant with 60% burns on his body. He was treated at the scene and flown to Maricopa Burn Center, officials said.

As far as the blaze, authorities said a fire suppression system inside the kitchen activated and doused the flames. At this time, investigators are on the scene.

Since the fire investigation is in its early stages, additional information on the cause has not yet been released. Officials added that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

Two other businesses next to the Chipotle will also be closed. This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

