PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman says a man broke into her Phoenix home, stole her purse and spare keys and took off in her new car.

This happened in the Coronado neighborhood around 5 a.m. Friday. The homeowner says the intruder was caught on her ring camera. In the video, you can see a man walk into a room, turn on a light, steal a purse and take off.

The homeowner says the man broke in while she and her roommate were asleep. She says the doors were locked, but the man could have accessed the home through a dog door.

She woke up to a noise and originally thought it was her roommate getting ready for the gym. Once she realized it was an intruder, she called 911.

She says the intruder not only took her purse and house keys, but also the keys to her new car. She says the intruder left in the car, backing out and damaging her garage door.

Police say they don't have a suspect yet, but they are investigating.

IN OTHER NEWS: A Peoria couple was selling French Bulldog puppies for $3,500 each. Then a woman drove off with one of them.

MORE: ADHS agrees to allow Hacienda Healthcare facility to stay open