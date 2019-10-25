SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A suspect accused of stealing a golf cart and fleeing from police has filed a $2 million notice of claim calling the use of a K9 excessive force.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Patrick Gibbons drunkenly got onto a golf cart after a night out in Old Town back in May. When the golf cart owner got out, Gibbons is accused of hopping in the driver's seat and taking off in the golf cart.

Scottsdale PD was involved in a slow pursuit of Gibbons before deploying stop sticks underneath the cart's tires. Body camera footage shows a Scottsdale police K-9 officer deploying his dog on Gibbons. The dog appears to latch onto Gibbons for close to two minutes.

The recently filed notice of claim says that was excessive. The claim included photos of Gibbons' injuries and said he needed stitches.

According to documents obtained by 12 News, the K-9 officer was placed on non-disciplinary suspension following the incident. But the department ultimately found that he did nothing wrong.

A police spokesperson said they could not comment further due to pending litigation.