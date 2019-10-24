CHANDLER, Ariz — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly causing a car fire that led to a woman being burned at a gas station in Chandler on Thursday.

Chandler police say Clemente Torres III will be facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.

According to police, just before 1 p.m., officers were called to the AM/PM gas station near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard for a report of a fire.

Police say Torres was in his Ford Mustang when he sped around the gas pumps after he realized he paid for the wrong pump.

Torres then collided with a Hyundai, where a 77-year-old woman was pumping gas.

The collision resulted in a fire after the gas pump was knocked over.

The woman sustained burn injuries and was taken to a hospital where she is expected to survive.

Torres left the scene on foot and was later taken into custody near the gas station.

Police say an impaired driver investigation was conducted on Torres and the charges he'll be facing are unknown at this time.