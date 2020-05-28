Man arrested in teen's death in Phoenix gas station shooting

A 16-year-old boy died when police say the suspect shot three people at a gas station near 19th and Glendale avenues.

Police arrested a suspect in connection to the May 19 shooting at a Phoenix gas station that left a teenager dead.

Phoenix police arrested 31-year-old Emeterio Trujillo Wednesday on charges of murder, drive-by shooting and on a probation violation.

Sixteen-year-old Sean Chinn was killed and two other male teenagers were injured in the shooting.

The three teens were standing outside the QuikTrip gas station at 19th and Glendale avenues when they were shot. Two of the victims were able to go inside the business and were there when police arrived.