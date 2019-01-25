Nathan Sutherland, a Licensed Practical Nurse in Arizona (LPN), voluntary surrendered his license Friday morning, according to an online licensing database.

Sutherland was recently arrested faces a charge of sexual assault in connection to the Hacienda Healthcare case.

The sexual assault case was discovered on Dec. 29 when a patient with serious intellectual disabilities gave birth to a baby boy.

Sutherland worked at Hacienda Healthcare and Phoenix PD said the victim was under his care when she was raped and impregnated sometime between February 2018 and April 2018.

He was arrested after Hacienda Healthcare received a warrant to get DNA samples from all male staff.

Police said officers arrested Sutherland Tuesday after his DNA sample, obtained when police issued a search warrant for DNA from all male Hacienda Healthcare employees, matched with the DNA of the baby.

He’s facing a count of sexual assault and a count of vulnerable adult abuse.

He is being held in jail with a $500,000 cash bond.

Sutherland had been employed at Hacienda Healthcare since 2012 and a release from them said, Jan. 20 was the last time he worked a shift.

