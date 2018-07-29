APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly Apache Junction home invasion Saturday where a homeowner shot an intruder.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday they were searching for 34-year-old Aaron Nicholas Ryan and 36-year-old Rachel Faye Ryan.

The Phoenix Police Department said Monday they arrested Aaron Ryan in an early morning traffic stop near Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road. According to police, Aaron Ryan gave the officer false information, pushed the officer and took off running.

He was taken into custody and book into 4th Avenue jail. Phoenix police said Monday that Aaron Ryan was identified as the second suspect involved in the Apache Junction home invasion.

According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, two armed suspects entered a home near US 60 and Tomahawk Road Saturday around 11 a.m. The homeowner struggled with one of the suspects, shooting him. Detectives believe the second suspect took off in a dark-colored car.

PCSO is still looking for Rachel Ryan but won't say how she is connected to the case.

Officials said Monday the suspect car seen leaving the home invasion is a 2006 Toyota Sienna with Arizona license plate number 619-KMV.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111. PCSO is asking that the public not approach them because they are to be considered armed and dangerous.

