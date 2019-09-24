A man arrested for DUI had his 8-year-old son in his truck and about 30 cans of beer under the child’s feet, police said.

An officer patrolling at Lake Pleasant Regional Park noticed a white Dodge pickup truck traveling northbound on South Park Road not being able to stay in its lane, the police report says.

The officer followed the truck and noticed a couple of other times that the driver wasn’t staying in his lane, so the officer conducted a traffic stop, according to the report.

The officer said the man identified himself as Maximino Vargas-Duran, 41, and provided documentation.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The officer could perceive heavy alcohol coming from Vargas-Duran and noticed he had bloodshot, watery, red eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol, the report reads.

The officer performed several sobriety tests which Vargas Duran failed.

According to the report, the first breath test Vargas-Duran took was 0.185, over twice the alcohol limit in Arizona of 0.08.

RELATED: Police: Mom arrested for DUI had 3 kids in her car

Vargas-Duran was arrested and booked into jail. He faces one count of aggravated DUI and one count for having a passenger under 15 while intoxicated.

RELATED: Court docs: 10-year-old daughter films mom allegedly driving drunk, calls police