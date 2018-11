PHOENIX — A man was booked for a DUI and drug possession after he ran a red light and crashed into a Phoenix police car early Sunday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the man was traveling eastbound on Camelback when he ran a red light near 27th Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

The officer had minor injuries and drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment later, police said.

The man was processed for DUI and arrested for drug possession, police said.