PHOENIX — Phoenix Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed 22 bottles of shampoo from a pharmacy store near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

On Nov. 12 around 2 p.m., a call was placed to police about a robbery at a CVS store.

An employee told police the suspect grabbed multiple bottles of shampoo, put them in a garbage bag and attempted to leave the store, according to the police report.

When the employee told the suspect to return the items he has in the bag, the employee said the suspect reached his hand behind his back and said, “Don’t do it, don’t make me pull it out,” the report reads.

RELATED: 'He just pulled up and grabbed me': Suspect in Halloween armed robberies in West Valley linked to rape, attempted murder

The employee felt uncomfortable and unsafe, believing the suspect had a weapon and would use it if the employee tried to stop him, according to the report.

The employee provided descriptions of the suspect to the police. Descriptions that matched Anthony Jacques, who was found the same afternoon carrying a plastic bag with shampoo battles.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The shampoo bottles were worth $127.67, according to CVS.

Jacques was arrested and booked into 4th Avenue Jail. He’s facing a count of robbery and a count of shoplifting with device.

RELATED: Casa Grande PD looking for suspects accused of beating and robbing KFC employee