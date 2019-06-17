PHOENIX — A Mesa police officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries early Sunday after being rear-ended by a man who was allegedly driving under the influence.

Hamilton Ruiz, 31, was booked into Mesa City Jail on three DUI-related charges, including extreme DUI.

Mesa police spokesman Detective Jason Flam said in an email that Ruiz allegedly rear-ended an unidentified officer in the area of Gilbert Road and Main Street while the officer was stopped at a red light.

Court documents showed Ruiz told police that he had about four alcoholic beverages and was driving home from a local billiards place at 2:24 a.m., the time of the crash.

Ruiz also allegedly smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech when police interviewed him.

The officer was transported to Banner Desert Hospital but had no serious injuries.