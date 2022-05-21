Barricaded suspect arrested after crashing car, slicing tires in Glendale

Police said the man barricaded himself in an apartment then started crawling in the attic across other units.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed a vehicle and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Glendale Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North 59th Avenue. Police said that someone had crashed the victim's vehicle and then punctured her tires.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment. Authorities said he then climbed into the attic and could be heard crawling across adjacent units, one of which belonged to the victim.

Residents in the building were evacuated and officials requested for SWAT to respond.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident, police said.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.