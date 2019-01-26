SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are investigating a homicide at a home near 77th Street and Balao after a man told 911 dispatchers he killed his wife Friday evening.

Police said the 911 call came around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Officers responded to the home and detained the man without further incident.

Police said officers then entered the home and found a woman who had been beaten to death.

There was a history of domestic violence involving this couple in the past, investigators said.

Police said there is no further threat to the community after the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.