SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are investigating a homicide at a home near 77th Street and Balao after a man told 911 dispatchers he killed his wife Friday evening.
Police said the 911 call came around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Officers responded to the home and detained the man without further incident.
Police said officers then entered the home and found a woman who had been beaten to death.
There was a history of domestic violence involving this couple in the past, investigators said.
Police said there is no further threat to the community after the arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.