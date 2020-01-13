BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man was arrested and booked into jail after he shot his girlfriend in the leg on Sunday night in Buckeye.

On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m., Buckeye police responded an emergency call related to a shooting near Baseline and Miller roads.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her leg after a domestic violence dispute ended up in a shooting, police said.

After being treated by Buckeye Fire, the woman was taken to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, witnesses identified the shooter as 24-year-old Lacory Hall and gave police descriptions of the suspect, who left the home after the shooting.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Hall was located shortly after about a quarter-mile from the scene, but he didn’t have the weapon with him. Police said Hall directed officers to where the weapon could have fallen out of his pocket, but they didn’t find it.

Hall was booked into jail on several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, here are some resources available to you. Keep in mind your computer use or call history may be monitored. You may want to use a trusted friend's computer or a computer at a public library to navigate the sites below.

Once it's safe to do so, follow the links to learn more.

- Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: azcadv.org

Their helpline is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Online chat is available 24/7 here.

- How to get a protection order in Maricopa County if you're a survivor of domestic violence: azlawhelp.org



- Here are the rules for obtaining a protection order in Arizona

- Find legal advocacy, emergency shelter and housing intervention services in Arizona for survivors of domestic violence: des.az.gov

- Where to take your pets if you are entering a domestic violence shelter: Arizona Humane Society Project Safehouse

Call 911 if you are in danger.

