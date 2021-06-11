Man arrested after ramming into multiple vehicles in Phoenix police chase

Police said four to five cars were struck by a suspect driving erratically on Sunday.

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after police said a suspect crashed into multiple vehicles while driving erratically in Phoenix on Sunday.

Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Transportation said a suspect hit a total of four to five vehicles and led police on a chase.

Reports came in around 1:30 a.m. of three to four vehicles that were hit on the side of the westbound lanes of Interstate-10, east of 35th Avenue, police said.

Officials said the driver struck those vehicles then continued driving in a car that was heavily damaged and leaving a large trail of sparks. The driver exited on 35th Avenue and then immediately got back on the freeway going eastbound.

The driver exited the freeway again at 27th Avenue where troopers attempted to pull him over. The suspect ignored the troopers and kept driving in a residential neighborhood, turning onto Pierce Street and crashing into a parked sedan.

The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

