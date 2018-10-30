A Phoenix Target was evacuated Tuesday after a man was seen pouring an unknown substance over items in the store near Ray Road and 48th Street.

Store employees told firefighters the man was pouring vinegar and hydrogen peroxide together. Hazmat crews determined the liquid and the air in the store was not toxic.

The man was arrested and the store was immediately evacuated, according to police.

No employees or shoppers were hurt.

A fire prevention specialist remained on scene to help the Target resume normal operations.

According to a spokesperson with Target, Tuesday's incident was connected to a series of recent food tampering attempts at six Target stores in the Valley.

The risk to consumers is believed to be very low, according to a statement from Target.

A statement from Target said there was a potential tampering of frozen pizzas, ice cream, and fresh beef, pork and chicken products at the following Valley Target stores:

Uptown Camelback (1625 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016)

Arcadia Crossing (4515 E. Thomas Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018)

Ahwatukee (4734 E. Ray Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044)

Tempe (1818 E. Baseline Rd. Tempe, AZ 85283)

Chandler West Santan (3425 W. Frye Rd. Chandler, AZ 85226)

Scottsdale (9000 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250)

VIEW MAP

Although no illnesses have been reported, Target said it has removed all potentially impacted products from the stores out of an abundance of caution.

Target's security team is working with the Arizona Attorney General's Office and the Phoenix Police Department in the investigation, providing information and security footage.

If you think you may have purchased one of the potentially impacted products, throw it away and contact Target guest relations at 1-800-440-0680 for assistance and a refund.

No other Target stores are impacted, the statement said.