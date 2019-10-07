MESA, Ariz. - A man was arrested after trying to look up women's dresses at a Mesa Walmart on July 1, according to court documents.

An employee who called police said she saw the man crawling on the floor towards a woman to look under her skirt.

The man then stood up and put his hands in his pants. He was also observed following random women throughout the store with his hands in his pockets while staring at the women he followed.

Police arrived and took Jose Gallegos into custody. Police say he admitted he crawled on the floor to look at a woman, court docs say.

The victim was not aware of what Gallegos was doing and when she was made aware she was scared and said she wanted to press charges.

According to court docs, Gallegos admitted to police he knew what he was doing and did not know why he did it.

Security camera footage shows Gallegos crawling on the floor, trying to look at the victim then standing up and putting his hands in his pants, court docs say.

Gallegos was booked into the Mesa City Jail on a charge of felony voyeurism.