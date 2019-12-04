PHOENIX — A man was arrested Friday morning after jumping from a plane that was parked at a Terminal 4 gate at Sky Harbor, according to police.

According to police, the plane had just landed from Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the flight, the man was "acting strange," touching the faces of other passengers and spraying them with something from a spray bottle. Police say the contents of that spray bottle are not known.

Police say the man was brought to the front of the plane to be taken off the aircraft before the other passengers. But while waiting for the jetway door to open, according to police, the man opened up the service door on the opposite side of the plane and jumped out.

The man landed on the ground about 10 feet down below the plane, police say. He suffered minor injuries.

According to police, airport workers stopped the man and Phoenix police officer took him into custody. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say none of the other passengers wanted to press charges, but trespassing charges are "pending review by the prosecutor’s office."

Operations at the airport were not affected during the incident, according to police.