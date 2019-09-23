PHOENIX — Phoenix Police arrested a man under multiple charges of endangerment, discharging a weapon at an occupied structure and other charges after he fired some shots at a home with several children.

Police said Larry Charles Johnson, 46, arrived at his girlfriend’s home near 46th Avenue and Vineyard Road Friday night, went to her room and was yelling at her.

There were nine children in the house ranging from 4-months-old to 17-years-old, police said.

The woman had been his girlfriend for 11 years, according to police.

Police said some of the children were trying to open the door to the woman’s room while Johnson and her were arguing, but couldn’t.

Johnson got out of her bedroom, kicking the door and making a big hole on it, according to police.

RELATED: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend during argument, Surprise PD says

As he went to the kitchen, the woman grabbed her purse, after seeing that, Johnson grabbed some kitchen knives, told her she wasn’t going anywhere and went to the garage, police said.

When the woman walked to the garage, she saw the two driver tires on her vehicle deflating, according to police.

Police said the woman asked him again to leave, but he didn’t listen.

Instead, he went to the front of the house, dropping the knives in front of the house, then he went to his vehicle where he got a gun from the passenger side, police said.

As the woman and some of the children were in the front of the house, Johnson fired four to five rounds into the back of the woman’s truck, damaging the vehicle and the rear window, according to the police report.

RELATED: Man beat and raped girlfriend after she tries to break up with him, police say

The woman told police a 1,3, 7 and 11-year-old were inside the room that was directly in front of her truck, in front of Johnson’s line of fire, the report reads.

The woman and the kids who were outside of the home with here ran inside, one of them called the police, according to police.

As officers where investigating, Johnson walked from down the street down to the house, police said.

Officers confronted and arrested Johnson, the report reads.

Johnson was booked into jail and faces charges charged one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, nine counts of endangerment, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, discharging a firearm within city limits, criminal damage, possession of marijuana and police said Johnson has one valid Phoenix warrant.