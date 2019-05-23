PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after allegedly firing gunshots at a police officer from a second-story window in west Phoenix.

Police took Rafael Quintero Cazzarez, 39, into custody following the Wednesday morning incident near N 85th Avenue and W McDowell Road.

Police were called after people reported hearing multiple gunshots in a neighborhood around 4:30 a.m.

Arriving officers searched for the shooter and residents directed them to the suspect's home.

As one officer approached the house, police say the suspect began firing.

The officer took cover behind a parked vehicle and wasn't injured.

Police say they talked to the shooter on the phone and he came out of the home and was arrested without incident. Police credited callers with provide crucial information that allowed them to resolve the incident peacefully.

They say two guns as well as drugs were later recovered from inside the suspect's home.