PHOENIX- Police say 21-year-old Dakota Johnson is the man who allegedly broke through an apartment window and kidnapped a 9-year-old girl.

New court documents reveal Johnson carried the girl over his shoulder across the light rail tracks on 19th avenue and Glendale to another apartment complex where he set her down by a trash can. Security cameras captured the suspect’s moves along the way.

PREVIOUS: Mom of 9-year-old who escaped kidnapping: 'It was God protecting her the whole way'

The victim’s mom spoke exclusively to 12 News and says her daughter pretended to be asleep, fearing for her life, until she got a chance to escape.

“He said that he was going to take her home and she said, ‘You liar! You took me from my home.’ And it spooked him or something because he left her alone and he let her run off,” said the victim’s mom.

Johnson first denied touching or taking the victim, but later admitted he carried her to another location. However, the suspect did not admit he took her from her room. Instead he told detectives he found her and tried to assist her. When police said that there was evidence that he was at the girl's apartment, Johnson said he didn't want to talk anymore.

Johnson was living in the area, before he was arrested early Saturday morning.

© 2018 KPNX