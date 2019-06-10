PHOENIX — Police say a man died after he became unresponsive while in police custody early Sunday morning.

Phoenix PD says officers responded to a fight inside a Circle K near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road just before 6 a.m.

A man was acting "erratically, paranoid, impaired," police say and officers took him into custody. He continued to resist and then became unresponsive.

Phoenix Fire transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any other info at this time, we will update this story with new information as it becomes available.