MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old boy at a nail salon Wednesday afternoon.

According to police statements, the incident happened at a nail salon near Baseline and Ellsworth Roads.

Court documents say a woman just finished getting her nails done and was about to leave with her 5-year-old son when he went to the restroom.

When the child came out of the bathroom and started going back to his mother, 57-year-old Minh Hoa Truong allegedly grabbed him by the arm and pulled him closer. Police say Truong works at the salon.

The mother told police she first thought he was just playing around with her son. She then noticed Truong's hand was down the front of her son's shorts. She immediately pulled her son away, walked out of the salon and called the police, court records show.

According to court documents, Truong is seen on security cameras trying to pull the child's shorts down, lifting up his shirt and putting his hand down the front of the child's pants. The child is seen squirming and he eventually drops to the floor, according to court documents.

Truong, according to court documents, had his hand inside the boy's shorts for "several seconds." Police say the victim told them he touched his private parts.

Truong only speaks Vietnamese and police say he might have thought the boy was a girl. He reportedly told investigators "he pulled her and played with her." At that point, he asked for an attorney, documents show.

Truong was booked on one count of kidnapping and one count of child molestation.