MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested in Mesa last week after investigators say he threatened to shoot up the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, over a visa issue.

Court documents say David Roberson, 52, made multiple calls to the embassy's visa support call center to complain about his wife’s visa refusal.

Investigators said Roberson’s wife lives in Thailand, and he was calling because his wife could not obtain a visa to travel to the U.S.

During the calls, Roberson reportedly said, “If they don’t take care of this, the next mass shooting is going to be me.”

According to the court documents, he threatened to get an assault rifle, drop his daughter off in Mexico, then “go blow the (expletive) out of the embassy here.” He also said “there was going to be a huge gun battle” and “it is going to get really (expletive) ugly,” court documents say.

David Roberson

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The two clerks Roberson talked to said they felt threatened and reported the incident to law enforcement at the embassy’s security office, court documents say. As a result, the embassy increased security around the compound.

Roberson was arrested in Mesa and charged with making a terrorist threat, a class 3 felony. He admitted to making the calls during an interview with investigators, the court documents say.