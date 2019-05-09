The man accused stabbing 17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin to death at a Peoria Circle K appeared in court Thursday.

Michael Paul Adams' appearance in court was a pretrial conference hearing. He's charged with first-degree murder. Al-Amin was killed just before his 18th birthday.

Court records say Adams admitted to stabbing Al-Amin to death because the victim had been listening to rap music and that kind of music "makes him feel unsafe."

Activists have said they want Adams to be charged with a hate crime.

But what was supposed to be a standard hearing Thursday ended with Adams in what appeared to be a scuffle with a detention officer.

The judge in Adams' pretrial conference hearing had just gaveled the hearing to an end. Adams stood to leave court when his actions caught the attention of the detention officer. A video from inside the courtroom shows Adams yelling something to someone across the room.

After some pushing and pulling the officer got Adams out of the court.