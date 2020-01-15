Brazen thieves, stealing mail in broad daylight all before it gets to your mailbox.

The US Postal Inspection Service says in the past few weeks at least two thieves broke into a post office in Anthem, twice, and also stole from a postal worker on the job in Avondale, 40 miles away.

Investigators say it started in Anthem on January 7. They say at least two men wearing ski masks went into a secure loading area at the Daisy Mountain branch, scooped up trays of mail and took off in a getaway car, described as a 2016-2019 silver Toyota Corolla.

They say the same thing happened again, the morning of January 10. The thieves were able to get into the secure area because the automatic gate outside it was broken. We're told the gate was being fixed Wednesday.

RELATED: 'Criminal with a conscience' returns stolen mail with an apology

Investigators believe the same thieves, still wearing ski masks, struck again in Avondale on January 13. They say the masked men went up to a postal worker outside a community mailbox near Catalina Drive and 130th Avenue and told him to stand still while they stole mail out of his truck. The thieves took off in a car with the same description as the cases in Anthem.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says there's no way to know how much mail was stolen.

"It’s kind of worrying," said Luisa Padilla, who lives near where the mail was taken. " A lot of things come in the mail."

Letters went out to all affected addresses, telling people to report any stolen checks, credit cards, statements or any other personal information. If the thieves try to use any of that information, it could be a way to catch them.

Neighbor Rob Oliveraz just hopes it's before any more damage is done.

"Invading your privacy," he says. "People going through your stuff. I don’t feel good about that at all."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for tips leading to the thieves. If you know anything, you can reach investigators at 1-877-876-2455. They say all information is kept confidential.

RELATED: Postal service returning decade-old stolen Hawaii mail