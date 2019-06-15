PHOENIX — Surveyors with the Arizona Department of Health Services are investigating a Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix after maggots were found under a patient’s bandage.

Earlier this week, a 28-year-old resident at the intermediate care facility for people with intellectual disabilities was found to have several maggots beneath his gauze bandage near a surgical incision, a spokesperson for Hacienda said.

Hacienda said the patient was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment once the maggots were discovered, and every other Hacienda resident with an incision was given a thorough physical.

No other residents at the facility were similarly impacted, Hacienda said.

The Hacienda spokesperson said the maggots may have come from flies that came indoors and laid eggs.

Hacienda said pest control workers have been through the facility twice in two days, and a contractor is installing doorway blower fans to keep out impacts.

ADHS said it cannot discuss any details about its ongoing investigation at the facility.

