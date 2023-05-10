'This was his dream': MacAlpine's Diner and Soda Fountain Shop looks to community for help reopening

The restaurant is selling gift cards, pies and started a GoFundMe page all in hopes of reopening.

PHOENIX — MacAlpine’s Diner and Soda Fountain Shop sits on the corner of 7th and Oak Streets, a yellow building with outdoor seating just in front of the red front door. The diner first opened in 1929; inside are untouched relics of years past.

The red door to MacAlpine’s hasn’t opened in over three years – but owner Monica Heizendrader hopes that will soon change.

The Phoenix restaurant was forced to close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and now, over three years later, is asking the community for donations to welcome customers back into the old fashioned diner and open the red front door again – this time, for good.

"When you walk through the door, you feel like you have truly stepped back in time," Heizenrader said.

Heizendrader said while the pandemic was difficult for many small businesses, it was particularly hard for MacAlpine’s.

"COVID was so hard on all small businesses and people too," Heizenrader said. "It hit us really hard."

Heizenrader bought the diner with her husband in 2001. Serving up old fashioned sodas, ice cream sundaes, and pie, business was booming, Heizenrader told 12News.

But things took a turn for the worse in 2020.

MacAlpine's temporarily shut its doors when businesses were told to shut down. They served take-out, but Heizenrader said people wanted to dine inside. The diner reopened in the summer, but staffing challenges made it difficult to remain open.

And the pandemic took much more than the family's restaurant. Kary Heizenrader, Monica Heizenrader's husband, died from COVID-19.

MacAlpine's hasn't reopened since.

"This was his dream," Heizenrader said.

Two years later, the family is trying to continue his legacy. Heizenrader said the family can't afford to reopen by themselves, so she's asking the community to help them cross this hurdle.

MacAlpine's is selling gift cards on their website that could be redeemed if they reopen. The restaurant will also be selling pies around the Thanksgiving holiday season and the family also started a GoFundMe page to raise money.

Even though the restaurant would reopen without her dad, Holly Heizendrader said she thinks her dad would be proud of MacAlpine's.

"I always thought he would be here with us when we reopened," Holly said. "I think he would be proud. I hope he would be proud.”

While MacAlpine's is working to raise the money needed to reopen, Heizenrader said if they don't raise enough, the restaurant will stay closed for good.

"MacAlpine's is totally worth saving,” Heizenrader said. “It's just so special.”

