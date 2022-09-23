Lyft passenger that fatally stabbed Phoenix woman sentenced in her killing

Fabian Durazo was sentenced to 50 years for the killing on Friday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man who killed a pregnant Phoenix woman while she was driving for Lyft in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday.

Fabian Durazo stabbed and killed Kristina Howato after she dropped him off near Eighth Street and McClintock Drive in January 2019.

Howato was a mother of two young boys and was pregnant with her soon-to-be newborn baby girl.

Her sister, LeJeune Howato believes no matter the penalty, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.

"Why would we give him mercy, he didn't show any mercy to my sister," LeJeune said at the sentencing. "They can say they didn't know she was pregnant but she was."

On Sept. 17, LeJeune talked with 12News ahead of the sentencing and said even though it was all coming to a close, her family was not getting the justice they feel they deserve.

"I always wonder what her last thoughts were," she told 12News. "What her last words were. She was a good person. She was my partner in crime."

"I just want to know why he did it? He had the knife, he took it with him, he had intent. He knew what he was doing."

Durazo was arrested in the case but originally pled not guilty, which then started a nearly three-year-long series of court hearings. He recently changed his plea to guilty, which prompted the sentencing.

