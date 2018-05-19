A Lyft driver remains in extremely critical condition and another man is recovering after the two sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting in Phoenix.

Now police are hoping you can help track down the suspects.

On April 21st at 2:15 am, witnesses heard numerous gunshots near Central and Southern Avenues in Phoenix. Police say that’s where a man was found with gunshot wounds. The man told detectives he had been shot behind The Laundry on Central. Another man, a Lyft driver, was found with a serious gunshot wound at the Jack in the Box drive-thru lane nearby. Luckily, two women in the back seat, were not hurt.

“This is extremely difficult for all of us,” said Amanda Halamka, a family friend of the Lyft driver 40-year old Jonathan Trainor. “His son had posted that they needed prayers right away, for his dad being in surgery, because he was shot in the head.”

Amanda spoke with 12 News at Phoenix Police headquarters with an update on his condition.

“Friday night was really, really rough, probably the second we’ve ever seen…” she said.

Amanda tells us Jonathan is a single dad, who provides sole care for his 15 year old son and he also helps his elderly father.

“He’s just such a giving, caring soul and compassionate and loving and would do anything for anybody,” said Halamka.

She’s hoping the person responsible will come forward.

“Please turn yourself in,” she said. “Our family just needs justice and to know what really happened so that we can fill in the blanks.”

Jonathan remains in extremely critical condition.

The other man is expected to survive.

Click here to help Jonathan and his family.

