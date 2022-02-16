Luke Days 2022 airshow canceled due to 'economic strain,' officials say

This year's airshow was canceled due to "ongoing supply chain issues, rising costs of products...and other related effects of COVID-19," the base said.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Luke Air Force Base's popular airshow will be canceled for the third year in a row due to problems caused by COVID-19, officials announced on Wednesday morning.

The Luke Days airshow in Glendale was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to safety concerns over COVID-19. This year, the event was canceled due to the ripple effects caused by the global pandemic.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing supply chain issues, rising costs of products and services, and other related effects of COVID-19, I determined the best course of action was to cancel this year’s show," said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing Commander at the base.

The USAF Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline the free event on March 19-20 along with dozens of other aerial acts.

"We are normally on a 2-year cycle and our next scheduled show is in 2024; however, we will explore opportunities to host one earlier, if possible," Kreuder said.

