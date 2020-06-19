Luke Air Force Base celebrates LGBTQ community with Pride Flight

"Ten years ago there's two members of my squadron who couldn't openly be who they are. Now they can, and we can mark that occasion."

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The United States military's history spans more than two centuries and dates back to 1775, however it's only been nine years since gay, bi-sexual and lesbian service members have been allowed to serve openly after the repeal of "Don't ask, Don't tell."

"Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was repealed in 2011. The policy began under the Clinton Administration and prohibited military personnel from discriminating against closeted gay, bi-sexual and lesbian service members, while prohibiting openly LGBTQ people from serving in the military. That all changed after the repeal.

Luke Air Force Base officials are taking to the air to celebrate the LGBTQ community next Friday on June 26th for a Pride Flight.

Maj. Tyler McBride has served in the United States Air Force for 10 years and currently instructs pilots in the 62nd Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base on flying the F-35 aircraft. He started his journey of service keeping his own secret. "As a cadet in the Air Force academy I had to hide who I was," said Maj. McBride.

Now open and married to his husband Kael with their newborn daughter Kolbi, McBride and his fellow teammate Capt. Justin Lennon also openly gay, decided to approach their commander with an idea.

"10 years ago there's 2 members of my squadron who couldn't openly be who they are. Now they can and we can mark that occasion," said Lt. Col. Chris Hubbard, who commands the 62nd Fighter Squadron. "I was super excited when they asked me... I think it's important to mark where we are in (history)."

For the first time, two openly gay pilots will fly a Pride Flight at the airbase to honor LGBTQ service members. Capt. Justin Lennon says visibility is a chance to bring people together.

"Now all of a sudden they have that visibility and recognition. Now they may know somebody and that will change their perspective," said Capt. Lennon. Captain Lennon commissioned as an officer in 2011." Five months later was the repeal of DADT. He says that was the start of his coming out process. "That process took a while because I was so depressed and so conditioned from the four years prior, that I had to hide and conceal my true identity."

The flight will consist of McBride and Lennon serving as instructor pilots. Students will gain instruction and training from the Pride Flight.

"I'm encouraged by the strides the Air Force and our country as a whole to recognize members of the LGBTQ community based on their sexual orientation but also members of every minority based on gender, color, creed, religion or background," said Capt. Lennon. "Visibility is very important for members of minority communities. On multiple occasions that I've experienced in my career, people will often discriminate or harass members of the LGBTQ community because they don't know somebody."

"We can still celebrate and be who we are while still serving this country and to show that connection to who we are inside and outside of the uniform and tie them together," said Maj. McBride.

The inclusive shift has been quick in since the repeal of DADT. In 2013, the Department of Defense announced spousal and family benefits to military members in same-sex marriages. VA home loan benefits were also extended to same-sex marriages.

"My husband has a DOD card just like any other family," said McBride.

It's not all steps forward for transgender service members. In 2017, President Donald Trump tweeted:

LGBTQ advocates have called the tweets discriminatory and trans-phobic.