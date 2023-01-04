Nearly 1,300 people losing jobs at Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande

On Friday the company officially notified the state of Arizona that it planned to slash 1,296 jobs from its Casa Grande plant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Lucid Motors is cutting the size of its work force by 18%. The organization's Casa Grande plant will be affected, with more than a thousand people losing their jobs.

The cost cutting move was announced in a news release from the organization's CEO Peter Rawlinson on March 28.

"This action is aligned with the cost discipline announcement we made in late February when we reported earnings," Rawlinson said. "We are also taking continued steps to manage our costs by reviewing all non-critical spending at this time."

On Friday the company officially notified the state of Arizona that it planned to slash 1,296 jobs from its Casa Grande plant.

The company said it expects to save between $24 million and $30 million with the cuts. Nearly all the company's US workforce will be affected.



The Casa Grande facility produces the Lucid Air Dream Edition models.

The facility began producing electric vehicles in September 2021 after first breaking ground in 2019. The $700 million plant, employed 2,000 workers.

The company also received a $47 million tax break from the state of Arizona for building the plant.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed