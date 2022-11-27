'He is going to be missed in the community': Loved ones gather to honor Valley teacher, coach killed in Phoenix shooting

He was a loving young man, a track coach at Camelback High School and one heck of a neighbor according to Miss Mevelyn Lyons, who lived next door to Denogean. "David had just moved in, in fact, he parked in my parking space," she laughed. "He cared about a lot of things and a lot of people but the thing that was the best, he always looked out for me, and because we were neighbors we shared insta-pot recipes and had BBQs." His love for so many was demonstrated by all the students, co-workers, friends and family who gathered alongside the Phoenix intersection to honor his short life.

His parents Frank and Judy were surrounded by dozens of people who loved the 30-year-old more than anything.



"You know it's a testament to David looking at all the cards and pictures and candles but it can't bring my boy back but hopefully someone knows something out there," Frank Denogean said.



The tragedy left his family heartbroken and worst of all, searching for answers.



"If you're out there please turn yourself in, so we can get some closure as a family, so we can move on with our lives but know that you took something away from us that we can never get back," he added.



David's dog, Evie whimpered through kind-hearted and tear-jerking comments right near the space where David took his last breath and while he was an incredibly friendly man, Lyons says, Evie was the icebreaker.



"Evie would run out into my unit and I'd give her some cheese and we'd be friends ever since, so he is going to be missed in the community, he had a special heart for special needs children and teaching and he did a lot of things to be helpful to people."



Police are still investigating who's responsible.



Meanwhile, the community can continue to show support for the family with those medical bills and funeral services by heading to their GoFundMe page.

