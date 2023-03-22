Lori Piestewa and others killed in the line of duty honored in Phoenix

Thursday marks 20 years since the US Army Specialist died on the front lines in Iraq

PHOENIX — In the shadow of Piestewa Peak, dozens gathered to honor and remember military service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Several photos were placed around the Goldstar Families dinner reception showing those military members. One of those was U.S. Army Specialist Lori Piestewa.

Piestewa, who was from Tuba City and a member of the Hopi Tribe, was deployed to Iraq in 2003. She and her crew were ambushed in their Humvee and taken prisoner. Piestewa did not survive her injuries and died.

The only person who survived that attack was Jessica Lynch, Piestewa's best friend and roommate. Lynch and her daughter Dakota Ann Lynch, named after Piestewa, were also in attendance.

"I feel like [Piestewa] should be the one here," Lynch said.

It's been 20 years since that day. Lynch said she still struggles with survivor's guilt and the injuries she received. However, the bond she shares with Piestewa remains strong.

“It is something that I will always treasure and I know she would if the roles were reversed," Lynch said. "It’s all about continuing that legacy of hers.”

Lynch shared stories of Piestewa, saying she was tough but had a kind heart. They would go shopping together and listen to music. It's events like this that help her cope with the trauma, remembering those who lost their lives.

Brandon Whiterock, Piestewa's son and several other family members were also at the event. He said this is one of his favorite times of the year, being able to honor his mom and all the other veterans. However, he admitted it hasn't always been this way.

"Having to relive this moment, it was just one of the hardest things throughout the year, but as I became more mature, and I began to learn that this is not about me; this is about everyone," Whiterock said.

While this was all about honoring those who died, Lynch and Whiterock said it is also about reflection. It's also about remembering and sharing the legacy of those who died in the line of service for their country.

