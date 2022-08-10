Wrong-way crash on Loop 202 leaves 2 hospitalized

PHOENIX — Two men are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on Loop 202 near Desert Foothills drive early Sunday morning, officials with the Department of Public Safety said.
Around 1 in the morning, DPS received a call for a wrong-way driver on the eastbound lanes of SR 202 near mile marker 58.
A white Chevy Silverado was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound HOV lane when it collided head-on with a Dodge Ram, officials said.
DPS said that two people had been injured and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, it's not known if impairment played a factor.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
