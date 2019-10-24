Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 2018.

A former U.S. representative from Arizona who died last year will be the namesake of the 22-mile South Mountain portion of the Loop 202, Arizona House Democrats announced Wednesday.

The portion of the freeway, which has been called the South Mountain Freeway, will officially be named the "Congressman Ed Pastor Freeway."

The Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names voted unanimously on Tuesday for the name change.

The name change was requested by Democratic Rep. Diego Espinoza, with support from the Pastor family.

"Congressman Pastor was instrumental in acquiring resources for Arizona’s transportation projects, which have helped our state and our economy grow," Espinoza said in a press release.

"At the same time, he has inspired many Arizonans, including myself, through his lifelong commitment to justice, equality and public service, so this is an honor that is much deserved."

Pastor died last November at the age of 75. He served more than 40 years as a member of U.S. Congress and on the Board of Supervisors for Maricopa County.

Pastor's wife Verma said in a statement that her husband "believed transportation initiatives were vital to a growing community. He loved Arizona and only wanted what he felt was best for all Arizonans."

Pastor was the first Mexican-American from Arizona elected to Congress. He was the senior member of the state's U.S. House delegation before deciding not to run for re-election in 2014.

