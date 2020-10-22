Loop 101 at Indian School Road partially closed due to deadly crash

One person is dead and another was taken into custody after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another was taken into custody after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 that partially closed the freeway early Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred on the Loop 101 northbound at Indian School Road around 3 a.m.

The department began to receive calls of a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway near Chaparral Road.

Shortly after, the department got reports of a head-on crash involving the wrong-way vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died and the driver of the SUV was not injured.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed early Thursday.

All traffic was ordered to exit at Indian School Road.

There was no estimated reopening time. The highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

The department said the roadway was closed due to two separate crashes. The second crash was a secondary crash, but no other information was immediately provided.