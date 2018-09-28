PHOENIX, Ariz. - A longtime Phoenix firefighter is at the center of a revenge porn case. Court documents show 54-year-old Philip Eno distributed naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend after finding out she started seeing someone else.

Since February, the Phoenix Police Department has been investigating the fire captain. Eno is a 32-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department.

Court documents say Eno's ex-girlfriend brought forward the disturbing allegations. She said the pair dated for five years but split in February of 2017. Investigators say during their relationship, she sent Eno topless photos of herself and let him take photos while they engaged in sexual acts.

The documents say once Eno's ex-girlfriend started seeing someone else, Eno began harassing her partner. She told police he began sending threatening texts, showing up at her workplace, even using his City of Phoenix email to contact her.

Eno's actions hit a breaking point earlier this year when the alleged victim claims Eno sent her current partner a sealed envelope. Inside were four highly explicit photographs of the victim and Eno.

Phoenix Police and the Maricopa County Attorneys Office found enough evidence to recommend charges - three counts of unlawful distribution of images.

12 News tried to reach Eno at his home but nobody answered the door.

The Phoenix Fire Department sent 12 News the following statement:

"Several months ago, the fire department was made aware of an investigation led by the Phoenix Police Department. At that point, Captain Eno was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. While on administrative leave, Captain Eno retired effective September 25, 2018, at 1700 hours."

Eno retired from the Phoenix Fire Department on Tuesday. His initial appearance before a judge is scheduled for Oct. 16.

