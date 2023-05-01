Lockdown lifted at Arcadia High, student detained

Phoenix police detained a student after receiving reports of a "suspicious" person on campus.

PHOENIX — A student at Arcadia High School was detained by police Monday morning after officers received reports of "suspicious" activity on campus, officials said.

The high school near 44th Street and Indian School Road was placed on lockdown for reports of a "suspicious" person on campus, according to the Scottsdale Unified School District.

That person was detained by police and identified as a teenage student of the school, Phoenix police said.

After determining there were no confirmed threats against the school, officials lifted the lockdown protocols.

The school district said no weapons were found on campus. Arcadia's school day will resume as normal.

