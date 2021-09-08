x
Local market goes up in flames in central Phoenix

Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
Credit: Phoenix Fire Department
Phoenix Fire Department put out a large fire in the back room of the 1 Stop Market on Dunlap Avenue and 7th Avenue.

PHOENIX — A small market was the scene of a fire in central Phoenix on Wednesday. 

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a large fire in the back room of 1 Stop Market near the intersection of Dunlap Avenue and 7th Avenue.

Officials said there were no employees or customers inside of the store at the time of the fire. 

The flames were quickly extinguished and the firefighter crew believes the fire may have started near an electrical panel and Co2 cylinder in the building. 

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation by the department. 

