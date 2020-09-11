Valley 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek

After nearly 40 years as host of Jeopardy, the two contestants say the show will never be the same.

PHOENIX — Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek lost his battle with cancer over the weekend. Many fans had a personal connection to the quiz show.

“Warm fuzzy memories of the show with my family. It was very much a family experience,” said Tucker Dunn who competed on four episodes of the show beginning in 2017.

Dunn remembers Trebek as a professional with a dry sense of humor.

“The producer was talking to us and Alex kind of shouted ‘Don’t listen to him. Had such an amazing life and touched so many people’s lives,” said Dunn.

Rosanne Coloccia competed on the show in 2007.

“There is a whole lot of respect for that guy. Let me tell you. He’s intimidating but he’s very kind,” said Rosanne Coloccia.

They say Trebek was not just a face on the show playing a part. He was very intelligent.

“He really knew all this stuff. I think that’s why I think he was able to come back with a good quip. You know, if you made a weird answer,” said Coloccia.

After nearly 40 years as a host of Jeopardy, the two contestants say the show will never be the same without Alex Trebek, and that’s ok.

“Has to change because so much of that show is/was Alex Trebek,” said Coloccia.