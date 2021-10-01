Local car wash holding fundraiser for Valley family who's house burnt down on Christmas Eve

"Five, ten minutes, my whole house was gone. Everything I worked so hard for."

PHOENIX — On December 24th, Christmas Eve morning, a candle in a bedroom sparked and caused a massive blaze at a home on 15th Ave and Sonora Street in South Phoenix.

Teresa Menjivar, her husband Tobias and 26-year-old daughter Denise, who has Down Syndrome, narrowly escaped the fire. They lost everything they own, including their car.

"Five, ten minutes, my whole house was gone. Everything I worked so hard for," Teresa said. Her daughter Denise lost her Bipap machine, which helps her to breathe at night, in the fire as well.

And now Denise if facing another challenge: COVID-19. She was hospitalized but is now home resting still struggling with the virus.

"It's not just the trauma, but the COVID is really taking a toll to her. At this time she's not walking at all." her mother said.

Teresa also believes that she's showing symptoms of the virus as well.

Quick Quack Carwash Customer Experience Officer Travis Kimball found out about the Menjivar's family tragedy through the Arizona Autism and The Autism Nation non-profit organization in Phoenix.

They are having a fundraiser coinciding with thier grand opening for the family on Monday January 11th at thier new location on 35th Ave and Bethany Home road.

"People can come in and get our very best wash and whatever amount they donate; we will then match that at the end of the night." Kimball said.

The event will take place from 3pm to 6pm and you can still make donations at their GoFundMe page here.