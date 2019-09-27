PHOENIX — The new downtown Phoenix Fry's store will come with a brand new work of art for Valley residents to check out.

According to a release from the city, the Office of Arts and Culture teamed with Fry's Food Stores to commission an artist to create a mural for the brand new store.

Arizona artist Margaret Dewar, of the Mural Mice Universal collective, was chosen from among the more than 30 Phoenix-area artists who applied for $10,000 commission being offered to paint the mural, the release said.

The mural, which will be painted on a wall near the first-floor elevators, will be 10 feet wide by 10 feet high.

Monica Garnes, president of Fry's Food, said the mural, beyond its beautiful look, will reflect the company's desire to create a place where store-goers "feel at home and connected to food and culture."

"We are honored to bring the rich history of the downtown area to life through another masterpiece by Ms. Dewar," Garnes said in the release.

The downtown Phoenix Fry's location at First and Jefferson streets will open October 23. The 67,000-square-foot grocery store will mark downtown Phoenix's first full-service grocery store.

