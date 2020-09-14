x
Live updates: President Donald Trump to visit Phoenix for roundtable event Monday

Follow along with all the live updates on the president's visit here.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump will make another visit to Arizona on Monday, this time to Phoenix for a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable event. 

The event will take place at the Arizona Grand Resort at 2:15 p.m. 

The Phoenix stop will come after several campaign stops in Nevada over the weekend. 

Trump last visited Arizona in August for a campaign event in Yuma

The president previously visited Phoenix in May for a "Students for Trump" rally and held a campaign rally in Phoenix in February.

You can find all the live updates from Trump's visit here.

